Peoria woman on a mission to spread gratitude, thank first responders

Natalie June Reilly has been all over the country it seems, handing out gratitude one note at a time.

The Peoria resident started Nothing But Love Notes around Feb. 14, 2015 as a way to get her and her mother — who was going through chemotherapy and depression in her bout with cancer — to get out of the house, and go above and beyond to thank first responders across the country.

“I always try to push the gratitude portion of this on other people,” Ms. Reilly said. “The whole beauty is in the handwriting, taking the time to write a note. I’ve seen grown men cry.”

So off Ms. Reilly and her mother went, writing heart-warming message on sticky notes, cards — even napkins — and handing them out to people. They initially started out with military veterans, but soon expanded to first responders like police officers and firefighters.

They leave notes on walls, vehicles, and personally hand them out.

In October 2017, Ms. Reilly’s mother died during her battle with cancer. But Ms. Reilly continues to carry on the mission she and her mother started.

“I promised my mom on her death bed I would not stop,” she said.

Since then, Ms. Reilly frequently visits her local Starbucks at 83rd Avenue and Bell Road to write and pass out notes. And she recently went out of her way to help injured first responders.

In April, a reported explosion at an Arizona Public Service substation in Surprise left four Peoria firefighters injured. They had been in and out of the hospital.

Ms. Reilly was joined by an Arizona district manager for Starbucks in bringing handwritten notes, coffee and pastries to the firefighters, who were frequenters of the 83rd and Bell location.

Deputy Chief Rob Brewster said three of the firefighters are home recovering and doing physical therapy. The fourth firefighter returned to work Sunday morning.

Ms. Reilly also helped serve coffee at Starbucks, buying around $60 worth of food and drinks for drive-thru customers in honor of Phoenix police officer David Glasser, who was killed in 2016.

The partnership led to Ms. Reilly spreading her mission with Starbucks employees at a meeting in mid-May.

“Much like many others, we are incredibly inspired by her efforts and the impact she has had on the local community, said Beth Pangburn, a Starbucks district manager in Arizona. “She is a wonderful example of how connections and small acts of kindness can go a long way. We’ve been honored to support her local efforts of bringing cheer to others.”

She’s also gone out to banks, schools and other coffee shops to write and hand out notes. When she talked with the Daily Independent in May, Ms. Reilly said her small group has probably handed out around 17,000 notes.

“It’s hard to track,” she said, “I write everyday. It’s so cathartic and a great way to pass the day. I’m serious about it.”

Also tagging along with Ms. Reilly at that meeting was Buckeye police Sgt. Zachary Astrup.

Mr. Astrup was at a training event at the Glendale Public Safety Training Facility when he saw a piece of paper on his vehicle. It was a real simple note, which elicited a smile out of him.

“It’s a difficult thing to describe,” Mr. Astrup said. “The note finds people when they need it the most.”

He reached out to Ms. Reilly, letting her know how important the note meant to him. He has since joined Ms. Reilly on several of her adventures in the Valley, stopping by schools in Buckeye and Avondale, Wells Fargo, and the Starbucks meeting.

“I personally keep the note she gave me. I keep it on my desk,” Mr. Astrup said. “I think everybody kind of needs that reminder that someone is thinking about them and somebody cares about them. I don’t think anybody gets into a job to get thanked. But it means a lot to all of us.”

Ms. Reilly documents her journeys on her Facebook page, Nothing But Love Notes. She has been to California, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Texas, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Florida, just to name a few states.

Ms. Reilly was in California when she talked with the Daily Independent, recalling her flight out west. She had written a note for the captain and pilot crew. When the plane landed, the captain made an announcement over the intercom, inviting Ms. Reilly to the flight deck.

She also recalled one time when she was out shopping at Fry’s. Ms. Reilly saw a truck with a veteran license plate in a handicap parking spot. She left a note on the vehicle and started to walk away.

Almost suddenly, she heard an angry voice from a man. But that anger soon turned into the biggest hug.

Ms. Reilly learned the man was a Sun City firefighter and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He had gone through traumatic incidents in Iraq and currently had a lot going on in his life. He told Ms. Reilly he was having a bad day, until he read the note she had left.

Around the Valley, Ms. Reilly handed out a note to Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone, and she attended a Phoenix City Council meeting in support of the Phoenix Police Department in response to backlash against the city and the police department.

“I would be surprised if there is an agency in the Phoenix area that has not received a note form Ms. Reilly,” Mr. Astrup said.

Her endeavor has also gone international. One of her friends, who is the wife of a Peoria officer, went to Italy and handed a note to the Italian Air Force.

So what can the everyday citizen do to help Ms. Reilly’s mission?

“The only thing it takes is just handwriting notes and giving them to first responders, veterans,” she said. “And not just that. Teachers, doctors or whoever inspires you in your community.

“There’s no rules. Write from your heart and use our hashtag to help share their notes.”

Ms. Reilly said she always try to push the gratitude portion of her mission on other people. Her endeavor has allowed her to become better connected to the community, as she continues to honor her mother and first responders everywhere.

“It’s definitely a feeling of belonging that I didn’t have before I started this,” she said. “Certainly since I lost my mother it was the lowest point. I’ve built a strong connection of friends. If I hadn’t started this, where would my life be right now?”

