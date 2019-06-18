New ambulances delivered to Sun City Fire

By Rusty Bradshaw

Independent Newsmedia

The Sun City Fire and Medical fleet grew by two vehicles when new ambulances were delivered to the agency last week.

The vehicles are not yet available for service, according to Ron Deadman, Sun City fire chief. They are in the process of being insured and most of the medications and other supplies are in place. Radios also needed to be installed and tested. But they have not yet been inspected by state officials.

“Every vehicle brought into our fleet has to be inspected before it can be put into service,” Mr. Deadman said. “They can’t go out on calls until 5 p.m. on the day they are inspected.”

He projected the ambulances could be inspected as early as Friday, July 5.

“There are only two inspectors for the whole state and one of them is on vacation,” Mr. Deadman explained. “The other is in a different part of the state.”

The chief said the vacationing inspector’s first day back will be July 5 and Sun City’s ambulances are already on the schedule for inspection that day, according to Mr. Deadman.

The two ambulances were purchased to give the department six separate vehicles to allow for four in service and two in reserve at all times. Orders were placed for the vehicles in January to secure the best prices, according to Mr. Deadman.

Sun City Fire and Medical Department has been operating its own ambulances since fall 2016. But the agency was not the sole provider until March. Originally officials worked out an agreement with American Medical Response, the company that merged with Rural Metro, Sun City’s previous emergency medical provider. The agreement allowed AMR to respond to basic life support calls while Sun City responded to advanced life support calls.

However, Sun City officials decided not to renew the agreement with AMR, instead taking steps to be the sole emergency medical service provider for the community.

Mr. Deadman envisioned the department would eventually have a fleet of six ambulances. The department had five units, with three in service and two in reserve, earlier in the year. However, one of those units, a 1997 Ford, will be taken out of service and reserve now that new units are purchased, according to Mr. Deadman.

The board approved spending up to $200,000 per ambulance. Gabe Buldra, the district’s contracted finance director, said in February the funds for them would come from a $2.8 million capital reserve fund or from a little more than $1 million in bond funds still remaining from the $10 million approved by voters in 2016 that funded construction of a new Station 133, 13232 N. 111th Ave., two new fire engines and other equipment.

Review documents

The Sun City Fire District Board of Directors were reviewing two key operational documents since its June 11 meeting for final consideration.

The board’s bylaws and a job description for the fire chief were presented during that meeting, and were expected to be on the agenda for the board’s meeting 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 18 at the district headquarters, 18602 N. 99th Ave. Results of that meeting were not available at press time.

Mr. Deadman said the board’s bylaws are normally reviewed and revised, if necessary, after two to five years. The last bylaw review was in 2015. The revised document presented to the board had few changes, the most important of which was the removal of permanent standing committees. A provision for special committees was kept in the proposed document, Mr. Deadman said.

“We used to have these committees but we changed that because, with such a small board, we believed it was not practical,” said Dave Scott, fire board president. “We haven’t had them in years, this (bylaw revision) would just reflect what we are now doing.”

The board is reviewing a chief’s job description, which did not exist in a formal document. The description was built by Lisa Neubert, district human resources administrative manager, using chief job descriptions from similar-sized districts as an example, Mr. Deadman said.

“The chief is the only position the board fills, so that is why this is being brought to the board for consideration,” he explained.