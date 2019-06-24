Missing woman in Silver Alert is found dead in vehicle

Authorities are investigating what led to the death of a woman who was missing for nearly a week in the Sun City-Peoria area.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said it had recovered the body believed to be Mary Endreson, 72, after a family member found her dead in a vehicle. Reports state she was found in the trunk of the vehicle.

Ms. Endreson was reported missing June 17 after her sister — who she lived with — said Ms. Endreson had not been seen since between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. June 16 at their apartment near 99th and Olive avenues.

Ms. Endreson’s son flew in from Washington state to lead search parties on multiple days in the area. However, those searches had negative results until Friday afternoon, when the discovery was made.

MCSO detectives were at the scene investigating whether foul play was a factor.

However, on Saturday, Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez stated on Twitter that investigators have determined there are no outstanding suspects and there does not appear to be any foul play involved at this point in the investigation.

MCSO continues to investigate the incident.

Ms. Endreson’s son, Bryan Endreson, shared a public post on Facebook describing his mother.

“Prior to her depression and mental illness, Mary was an active member of the community. She volunteered at the Herberger Theater, St. Vincent de Paul, St. Mary’s Food Bank, and was very passionate about saving the environment. She coached her neighbors on the importance of recycling and how to recycle correctly. Mary was an active member of St. Gregory’s Parish in Phoenix and an alumnae of St. Mary’s High School. A longtime resident of Phoenix, Mary and her family had lived in the North Encanto Historical District since 1963. Before her retirement in 2015 Mary worked as an Auditor for 25 years. A beloved Mother and Grandmother, Mary has always been the happiest when surrounded by her grandchildren.”