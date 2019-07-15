Missing New Mexico man was heading to Peoria for a job

Authorities in New Mexico and Arizona are on the lookout for two people who used the credit cards of a man who was supposed to be on his way to Peoria for a job.

The Farmington Police Department in New Mexico is also asking the public for help in determining the whereabouts of Craig Cavanaugh, 44, who was last seen in Payson on July 4.

Mr. Cavanaugh had left Farmington and was heading to Peoria for a job but never arrived. He was last seen driving his 2012 Toyota Tacoma truck, license plate 4FR5994, in Payson.

However, Farmington police on Sunday said they located the vehicle Saturday. They are not releasing where it was found.

Authorities also learned two males have used Mr. Cavanaugh’s credit cards in the Phoenix area.

Anyone who believes they know either of the men or has information on Mr. Cavanaugh’s disappearance, can call Detective Kenneth Smith with the Farmington Police Department at 505-599-1005 or the Detective Tip Hotline at 505-599-1068.