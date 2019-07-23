Sheriff’s authorities have recovered and identified the body of a man who went underwater at Lake Pleasant back on Memorial Day weekend.

In a release Tuesday afternoon, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said the body of Ronald Delroy Hylton, 49, was recovered July 13

Around 2:30 p.m. May 26, MCSO Lake Patrol deputies responded to a drowning in the area of the Bobcat Day Use area. Deputies learned Mr. Hylton had been a passenger on a personal watercraft with his daughter driving when the two fell off.

MCSO said Mr. Hylton was not wearing a flotation device and struggled to stay afloat. However, he went underwater and didn’t resurface.

Searches have been conducted ever since then with negative results until July 13, when deputies responded to reports that a body was discovered by a boater in the area southeast of Roadrunner Island and north of the Roadrunner Campgrounds.

MCSO said the body was wearing identical clothing as Mr. Hylton the day of the drowning.

The Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner positively identified the body of Mr. Hylton. MCSO said all evidence and information obtained provides not indication of foul play.