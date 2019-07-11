Man with HIV is accused of sexually assaulting teen in Buckeye

A 24-year-old man who is HIV positive is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy at a home in Buckeye.

Police said Makkai Dariyon Yates was arrested Wednesday on charges of sexual assault and sexual conduct with a minor.

The alleged incident reportedly occurred before May 14, which is when police received a report from Recovery Innovations Mental Health Facility that Mr. Yates had disclosed he lured a 15-year-old boy from a park and brought him to his home where they engaged in sexual acts.

Police spoke with the teen’s parents, who said their son had an intellectual disorder and the mental capacity of an 8-year-old. The teen told authorities he met the suspect the weekend of May 11.

Police later learned Mr. Yates was HIV positive, and he reportedly said he did not care if the teen contracted HIV.

On Wednesday, police spoke with Mr. Yates’ mother, who said her son had been released recently from the mental health hospital. She brought him in because he had no where to go. They live near the victim, police stated.

Police arrested Mr. Yates, who admitted to the sexual acts with the teen. He said he did not tell the teen he was HIV positive.

Mr. Yates was jailed in lieu of a $50,000 bond.