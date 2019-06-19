Man who drove vehicle into canal is facing charges in 2017 fatal collision

A man currently on pretrial services in connection with a fatal 2018 collision was rearrested after authorities said he drove a vehicle into a canal and fled from the scene.

Phoenix police report Ivan Garcia Lugo, 26, is in jail on two counts of second-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault.

He is tied to a collision that occurred August 2017 near 37th Avenue and Thomas Road. Two women died from their injuries. Mr. Lugo is alleged to have been driving under the influence of alcohol, with a reported 0.310 BAC.

Court documents state Mr. Lugo drove into a canal on Sunday but fled the scene before police arrived. Officers reportedly smelled alcohol from the vehicle. It was not immediately known where that incident occurred.

He was arrested Tuesday morning in Glendale near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

He was jailed in lieu of a $250,000 bond. His trial in the fatal collision is Sept. 24.