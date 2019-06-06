Man wanted in 1997 shooting death of teen extradited to Arizona

A man who allegedly shot and killed a 15-year-old boy in Chandler in 1997 has been arrested in Virginia.

Chandler police had announced last week that Venancio Cortez Miramontes, 43, was arrested without incident May 17 in Warrenton, Virginia area by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Authorities extradited Mr. Miramontes this week, as Maricopa County online records indicate he was booked into jail in lieu of a $45,000 cash-only bond Thursday. He faces one count of manslaughter.

He is accused in the May 1997 death of Luis Andrea Parra, who was shot inside a Chandler home.

Mr. Miramontes fled the country after the shooting and a nationwide warrant was issued for his arrest.

A Chandler detective assigned to the Marshals Service recently developed information that Mr. Miramontes was in Virginia’s Fauquier County.

Mr. Miramontes was arrested 22 years to the day of Parra’s death.

