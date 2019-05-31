Man threatens ex-girlfriend at gunpoint in Glendale

A man is accused of trying to kidnap his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint in Glendale.

Police report Adrian Banuelos, 27, was arrested Sunday night near 59th Avenue and Union Hills Drive.

The victim told police Mr. Banuelos, whom she had been in a relationship with for two years before their recent breakup, forced his way into her home and told her to leave with him.

She told him no, to which he responded by allegedly pointing a handgun at her dog and saying he would kill it and her.

Mr. Banuelos reportedly picked the victim up and took her from the backyard to the front. However, the victim escaped his hold and ran to her backyard.

Multiple friends of the victim arrived and told Mr. Banuelos they would call the police. Mr. Banuelos eventually left.

Glendale police responded and learned the victim and suspect had recently broken up due to financial problems and Mr. Banuelos not helping with bills.

A previous incident was not reported in which Mr. Banuelos showed up at the victim’s door and asked her to let him in.

When she said no, he allegedly pointed a handgun at her.

Mr. Banuelos reportedly would show up uninvited at parties and use the victim’s Apple ID to track her.

He told police he had a lot of stuff to work on and that he has to learn the victim doesn’t want to talk to him anymore.

Mr. Banuelos was booked into jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond on two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of kidnapping and burglary.