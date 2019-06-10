A man is in custody after allegedly stealing a vehicle with a 5-year-old boy inside at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Phoenix police report Scott Eric Duran, 28, was arrested Sunday evening on charges of kidnapping, robbery, theft, and unlawful flight.

Around 6:23 p.m. Sunday, a male and female pulled up to the outside of Terminal 4 of the airport when they saw a man smoking nearby. When the pair exited the truck, the smoker reportedly jumped into the vehicle while it was still running. The male victim confronted the man and a struggle ensued. After a short moment, the suspect put the truck in park and left the area.

Officers then searched the surrounding areas. Video surveillance showed the suspect hiding around some pillars, and then at 6:35 p.m. walked towards a vehicle whose driver was dropping off a friend. While both appeared to be outside the vehicle, the suspect entered the vehicle and drove off with the driver’s 5-year-old son inside.

The mother screamed and was contacted by an airport officer. The officer alerted authorities of the carjacking and kidnapping.

Another officer saw the stolen vehicle pass him and attempted a traffic stop. However, the carjacker failed to stop and continued driving around the airport. The officer cut off the vehicle at one point, causing the stolen vehicle to hit the officer’s vehicle.

At 6:38 p.m., the suspect was taken into custody. The 5-year-old was not injured, but appeared frightened by the suspect’s actions.

The suspect was identified as Mr. Duran. According to court documents, police stated he appeared to show “signs of drugs use with irrational behavior and spontaneous statements.” At one point he apologized for his actions but turned around and allegedly threatened officers.

Police found a four-inch knife in Mr. Duran’s possession. However, he is prohibited from possessing weapons, records state.

He was jailed in lieu of a $100,000 bond.