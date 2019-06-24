Man shoots at multiple homes in Phoenix, says dogs were chasing him

A man is accused of shooting at multiple homes in a Phoenix neighborhood, all while trying to get away from dogs he says were chasing him.

Phoenix police said Roland Kausin, 28, was arrested Saturday morning on charges of burglary, discharge of a firearm in city limits, and criminal damage.

Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the area of 51st Avenue and Greenway Road for reports of shots fired.

Officers then went to a residence where a home security alarm was activated. The residents told police a bullet had struck through their back door. They also believed someone may have broken into their home.

Police found the alleged intruder in a bedroom and was arrested. Police also recovered a handgun.

Once in custody, Mr. Kausin reportedly told police he was running away from dogs that were chasing him. He said he fired his handgun at least two times after stumbling while running.

According to court documents for Mr. Kausin, four homes had gunfire damage, although no people reported any injuries.

Mr. Kausin was booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail in lieu of a $15,000 bond.