Man pulls Sun City woman from burning home

A Sun City woman is alive because of the quick thinking of a man living with his grandmother.

Teresa Hartgraves was awakened June 7 by her smoke alarm and in trying to get out of the house fell and could not get back up, according to Kenny Kovac, Sun City fire inspector. She most likely would have died in the fire without the efforts of Matthew Hanna, 33, who lives with his grandmother, Janice Mitchell, in a home behind Ms. Hartgraves’.

“When fire units arrived, we saw a great deal of fire coming out of the door and window in the front of the house,” Mr. Kovac said. “That is how we determined that she probably would not have made it out alive.”

Mr. Hanna, who is studying at the Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, 2844 W. Deer Valley Road, is living with his grandmother, who has Parkinson’s disease, to help her when needed. Her heard Ms. Hartgraves’ smoke alarm, then heard her calling for help, Mr. Kovac explained.

“He broke down the door and drug her out of the home,” he said.

She was in the living room of the home when Mr. Hanna found her, and there were flames in the room.

“I didn’t think about it, I just reacted,” Mr. Hanna was quoted in the King-Prairie HOA newsletter.

As he was dragging Ms. Hartgraves out the door into the yard, Mr. Hanna heard the Sun City Fire and Medical Department sirens as units approached the home.

“With the amount of flames we saw as we pulled up, it was clear that if he had not brought her out, she would have died,” Mr. Kovac said.The condo was completely gutted by fire.

Sun City fire officials plan to honor Mr. Hanna for his bravery during the next Sun City Fire District Board of Directors meeting 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 16 at the district offices, 18602 N. 99th Ave.