Man leaves child in hot car at Glendale’s drive-in theater

A father is accused of leaving his 3-year-old daughter alone in a locked vehicle while getting snacks at a drive-in theater in Glendale.

Police said Brian Flores, 22, of Phoenix, was booked into jail Saturday night on one count of child abuse.

Around 11 p.m. Saturday, Glendale police responded to the West Wind drive-in theater near 55th Avenue and Bethany Home Road for a welfare check on a child who had been left in a vehicle.

The Glendale Fire Department also responded and found no apparent signs of distress or injury.

Police talked with the father, Mr. Flores, who said he had gone inside to the concessions for five to seven minutes and left his child because he would have had his hands full of snacks.

Police asked him how long he could withstand being in a vehicle that was not running with the current temperature — 100 degrees. He said about five minutes. He did not think his daughter would withstand those conditions.

The child’s mother took custody of her while Mr. Flores was booked into jail.

He was released on his own recognizance with court dates Aug. 12 and 16.