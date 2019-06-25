A Tucson man is accused of injuring two officers in Scottsdale while they were trying to arrest him after he was harassing a woman.

Scottsdale police said Dean Loren McBride, 24, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault on an officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, criminal damage, public nuisance, and failure to obey.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, a witness flagged down police and said a man was harassing a female in the area south of Camelback Road and 75th Street. According to court documents, police found the man holding onto the woman and refusing to release her despite the victim’s repeated pleas to leave her alone.

At one point, the man let go of the woman and tried walking away. He ignored repeated commands to stop and hid under a truck. Police told him he would be Tased, to which he allowed himself to be pulled out.

However, police said the man resisted and threw a police sergeant into a vehicle. He then allegedly lowered his shoulder and pushed another officer into an open car door. That officer required a hospital visit and a follow-up with an orthopedic surgeon for an injuries to her knee and shoulder, court documents state.

Police tried to use a Taser to no avail, as the suspect continued running. He ran into three officers who tried to arrest him. However, he allegedly injured another officer’s left arm and shoulder, also requiring visits to the hospital.

Police eventually arrested the suspect, identifying him as Dean McBride. Police learned Mr. McBride and the original victim have been in a relationship.

Mr. McBride told police he ran because he didn’t want to be convicted. He was booked into jail but was ordered to be released on his own recognizance.

He is due in court July 8 and 12.