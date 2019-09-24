Man in custody after MCSO-involved shooting in Tonopah

No one was hurt following a deputy-involved shooting in Tonopah.

Around 12:30 p.m. Monday, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence call at a home in the area of 339th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

When deputies arrived, MCSO said they were shot at by an individual from inside the home. Deputies exchanged gunfire and the suspect retreated back into the residence.

MCSO requested assistance from neighboring West Valley agencies at the time of the shooting, to include Buckeye and Goodyear Police departments, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Around 5:30 p.m., the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

“The threat to law enforcement continues to challenge our deputies and threaten their safety,” Sheriff Paul Penzone stated. “Today’s incident is another example of the dangers they face every day.

“I am thankful our deputies were physically unharmed and the suspect was eventually extracted without any loss of life. Our investigation will be thorough and we will deliver further detail at its conclusion.”