Man found impaled on fence in Glendale

Police in Glendale are investigating the death of a man found impaled on a fence outside an apartment complex.

Officers were called to the area of 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday and said the man’s body was hanging upside down from the metal fencing.

Police said the man may have been climbing over the fence when he fell and became stuck, possibly for up to three hours before he was discovered.

The man was believed to be a transient in the area.

The male’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office to determine the exact cause of death.