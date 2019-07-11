Man found guilty in 2018 shooting death of Tempe fire captain

A 22-year-old man was found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2018 fatal shooting of an off-duty Tempe fire caption during an altercation in downtown Scottsdale.

According to a tweet Wednesday from the Maricopa County Superior Court, jurors returned the verdict against Hezron Parks in the killing of Kyle Brayer, 34.

Mr. Parks was also convicted of disorderly conduct, but jurors were unable to reach a verdict on aggravated assault charges.

Mr. Brayer was riding on the back of a golf cart with other people when he got off to confront the driver of a car that was closely following the golf cart around 2:30 a.m. Feb. 4, 2018.

Police said Mr. Brayer was shot as he approached the other vehicle, which drove away after the shooting.

Mr. Parks later surrendered to police after seeing media coverage and images of his vehicle. He later testified that he fired in self-defense.

The Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department released a statement on the verdict, saying it has been a difficult time for Mr. Brayer’s family, friends, and coworkers.

“We still grieve for Kyle but hope to find peace through our memories of him and our continued support of his family,” the statement reads. “While we know the verdict will not bring Kyle back, we feel justice has been served.”