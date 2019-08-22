A man who fled from Phoenix to Mexico after he allegedly set his girlfriend on fire in 2013 is now back in Arizona to face charges.

Ivan Grado Rodriguez, 50, was booked into jail on charges of attempted second-degree murder, arson, and endangerment.

Back on July 13, 2013, authorities said Mr. Rodriguez allegedly set his girlfriend on fire while she was in bed. She sustained second and third-degree burns on about 30% of her body, court documents state.

Also in the house at the time were two children and Mr. Rodriguez’s father, records state.

The victim told police she and Mr. Rodriguez had been arguing over him controlling her behavior and cell phone. At one point, Mr. Rodriguez left the room and returned with items he allegedly used to set his girlfriend on fire.

Mr. Rodriguez fled from the home and had been on the run since.

According to an article from Phoenix New Times in 2013, he was seen around at least three locations, and his vehicle had been recovered. However, he apparently went to Mexico, where he remained until his recent arrest.

He was extradited and arrested upon landing at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Wednesday afternoon.

He told officers he did not try to murder someone but there was an incident he was involved in that could be related to the attempted murder charge.

Mr. Rodriguez was jailed in lieu of a $150,000 bond with a court date Aug. 29.