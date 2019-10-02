Man exposes genitals to passersby in Glendale

Glendale police arrested a man who allegedly exposed himself to pedestrians while he was inside his vehicle.

On Sept. 25, Glendale police were working to identify a man who had been exposing himself to women from his vehicle.

Police said there were three reported victims from August through September in Glendale, and one victim from Phoenix in August 2018. All the victims had described the same vehicle and similar descriptions of a male driver who had been positioning his vehicle so that the female pedestrians would have to pass by him while he was seated inside the car masturbating.

Police identified the driver as Samuel Rogelio Martinez, 23, of Glendale. He was located in the area where the Glendale incidents occurred, between Olive Ave and Peoria Ave, near 63rd Avenue.

Police said Mr. Martinez was observed by a female undercover officer doing the same act as had been previously reported. He was arrested and admitted that while on his way to work in the mornings, he would pull over his vehicle and masturbate while watching pornographic material.

Mr. Martinez admitted to being caught in the act approximately four times by women passing by.

Mr. Martinez was booked on four counts of indecent exposure, a class one misdemeanor, one count for each reported victim. There are no other reported incidents.