Man drives from Idaho to Arizona in possible drug trafficking scheme

Two men were arrested in Glendale after authorities found them tied to the trafficking thousands of dollars in drugs, possibly for a Mexican drug cartel.

Adrian Flores, 27, and John Hotchkiss, 61, were arrested on charges including money laundering, manage/finance a criminal syndicate, narcotic drug possession, and prohibited possession of a weapon.

On Saturday, investigators with the West Valley Drug Task Force were conducting surveillance on a man later identified as Mr. Flores at an apartment near 95th and Glendale avenues.

They followed Mr. Flores to the nearby Cabela’s parking lot, where they saw Mr. Flores meet with Mr. Hotchkiss and take a bag from his vehicle.

Authorities moved in on both, believing the two to be engaged in illegal activity.

A K-9 alerted police to Mr. Flores’ vehicle, where they found $22,000 inside a bag. Police also search Mr. Hotchkiss’ vehicle, finding a jar containing marijuana, records state.

According to Mr. Hotchkiss, his boss had paid him $500 to drive from Wilder, Idaho to Glendale — more than 900 miles apart — to deliver a package to Mr. Flores.

“Hotchkiss said that he usually doesn’t know what kind of packages he is delivering, but believed that this package was money,” records state.

His incident has similarities to the subject of the movie “ The Mule” — directed and starred by Clint Eastwood and based on a true story of a man named Leo Sharp who in the 1980s was used as a “drug mule” to push drugs across state lines for a drug cartel.

Mr. Hotchkiss also told police the money was for the purchase of the machinery, but couldn’t provide specifics.

However, Mr. Flores told police Mr. Hotchkiss was there to buy methamphetamine, and that Mr. Flores was just collecting the money, contrasting the statement from Mr. Hotchkiss.

Police obtained a search warrant at Mr. Flores’ apartment, finding 1 kilogram of a black substance they believe to be heroin, an AR-15 rifle, a handgun and $50,000 in currency.

In an interview, Mr. Flores knew he had drugs inside his apartment, but claimed he didn’t know what types.

The black substance was in the process of being tested.

Investigators believe Mr. Flores is working with a Mexico-based drug trafficking organization and is furthering their activity by collecting money and storing illegal drugs in his apartment.

Mr. Hotchkiss was released on his own recognizance with court dates Oct. 14 and 18. Mr. Flores was jailed in lieu of a $40,000 cash-only bond with court dates Oct. 4 and 9.