Man accused of sexual abuse, groping women at Lake Pleasant

A man was arrested after allegedly sexually abusing two women aboard his watercraft at Lake Pleasant.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the Goose Bay area of Lake Pleasant.

According to court documents, Christian Joseph Crivello, 36, of Surprise, had invited two women to ride with him on his watercraft.

While riding, the women said Mr. Crivello exposed himself to one of the women and forced her to touch him on the genitals.

The second woman also reported Mr. Crivello was touching her inappropriately.

They had told him to let them off at the docks, but he continued riding in the waters for about 30 minutes before stopping.

Maricopa County deputies found Mr. Crivello to be impaired. Arizona law prohibits watercraft operators from having any level of alcohol in their system.

Mr. Crivello requested a lawyer before he would answer any questions.

He was jailed in lieu of a $5,000 bond with court dates Sept. 9 and 11. He faces a felony charge of sexual abuse and misdemeanor charges of assault, indecent exposure and watercraft DUI.