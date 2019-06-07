Man accused of robbing residents at gunpoint in Glendale

A man and an unidentified suspect are accused of robbing a woman and her brother at gunpoint and pistol-whipping the male victim.

Glendale police report Alfred J. Navarrette, 28, of Tempe, was booked into jail on charges of burglary, aggravated assault and prohibited possession.

Around 1 p.m. May 29, Glendale police responded to a home in the area of 83rd Avenue and Bethany Home for an invasion call. Officers learned a male suspect, later identified as Mr. Navarrette, allegedly pistol-whipped a male resident as the suspect packed items belonging to the victim’s sister.

Meanwhile, the female victim was held up in the garage by an unidentified male associate of Mr. Navarrette.

Police said the male victim required three stitches to close the wound on his forehead.

After taking the female victim’s belongings, the suspects fled while pointing a firearm at the victim.

Police obtained information on Mr. Navarrette’s identity and spotted him in the back of a vehicle around 6:30 p.m. May 30.

However, the vehicle went out of view and when officers found it, Mr. Navarrette was gone.

While details of his arrest are not known, police tracked him to a residence in Tempe, where he was taken into custody regarding outstanding warrants.

He was booked into jail without bond due to being on felony release.

His next court appearances are June 10, 11 and 14.