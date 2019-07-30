Man accused of raping teens at home across from Peoria High School

A 26-year-old man is accused of raping two minors at a residence in Peoria.

Police said Izaac Alan Valtierra, 26, of Peoria, was arrested Monday on charges of sexual conduct with a minor, aggravated assault, and child sex trafficking.

On Monday, a 17-year-old called Peoria police and said she had been raped at a residence near 83rd Avenue and Cholla Street by a person she knew only as “Izaac.”

She had fled the house and reported her 15-year-old friend was still in the home with Izaac. The victim said she and her friend had been strangled and sexually assaulted Sunday night.

Police arrived at the house and found Mr. Valtierra with the 15-year-old girl.

Police learned the victims had told Mr. Valtierra they were under 18 while he told them he was 20.

According to court documents, the three drank alcohol at the house Sunday night and engaged in consensual sex acts. However, under Arizona Revised Statutes 13-1405, it is illegal to knowingly or intentionally engage in sexual intercourse or oral sexual contact with any person who is below the age of 18.

One of the victims was told that they would get paid $100 each for sex. However, Mr. Valtierra reportedly bought the victims $80 in makeup and gave them $15 in cash.

During the acts, Mr. Valtierra allegedly strangled the victims with his hands, restricting their breathing.

Mr. Valtierra admitted to police that he had engaged in the acts. He claimed he believed the 17-year-old to be 18.

He denied strangling the victims, but said he placed both hands around their necks.

Mr. Valtierra wrote the victims an apology letter prior to being booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond.