Man accused of intentionally crashing vehicle into west Phoenix home

A man is accused of seriously injuring his wife and child when their vehicle crashed into a home in west Phoenix.

Ricardo Anthony Munoz, 21, of Avondale, was booked into jail Saturday on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, endangerment, kidnapping and child abuse.

On the night of July 21, Mr. Munoz, his wife and their 2-year-old daughter were at a store, according to court documents. Mr. Munoz’s wife had asked for help pushing the cart and lifting cases of water, to which Mr. Munoz became upset. He then reportedly verbally abused his wife in the store.

After leaving the store, Mr. Munoz started driving in a different direction from their apartment. The couple continued arguing when Mr. Munoz pulled over and told his wife to get out. She said she would take their daughter with her, but Mr. Munoz said she couldn’t.

After realizing his wife was not getting out, Mr. Munoz started driving again and reportedly told his wife he was going to kill her.

Prior to a collision, Mr. Munoz reportedly told his wife they were going to die. His wife did not remember being in a collision but she recalled being upside down in the vehicle and being pulled from it.

The collision occurred near 87th and Campbell avenues. Police said Mr. Munoz’s vehicle collided with a parked car and then a house occupied by four people. They were not hurt. A fifth resident of the home had just arrived in a separate vehicle from the one involved in the collision.

Mr. Munoz’s wife was taken to the hospital with fractured ribs, a liver laceration, an injured knee, and facial lacerations. She needed surgery to treat her liver and knee.

Their daughter was taken to the hospital with a concussion, facial lacerations, and a broken left femur that required surgery.

In a release July 21, the Phoenix Fire Department listed the female occupant of the crashed vehicle as 17 and the child as 1.

Mr. Munoz refused to speak with police and was jailed Saturday in lieu of a $500,000 bond. He is due in court Aug. 2 and 6.