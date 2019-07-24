Man accused of filming teen inside restroom at Buckeye Walmart

Buckeye police arrested a man on suspicion of taking photos of a 17-year-old boy who was using the restroom at a Walmart.

Alan J. Kaufman, 33, faces charges of unlawful recording and voyeurism after an incident Tuesday afternoon in the restroom of the Buckeye Walmart near Watson and Yuma roads.

Officers responded to the store, where a 17-year-old told police he was in a stall in the men’s room when he noticed a phone reach over the stall wall. The victim said he knocked the phone out of the person’s hand, sending it sliding across the bathroom floor.

Buckeye police said the victim grabbed the phone, left the restroom and reported the incident to his mother, who called police.

Mr. Kaufman remained at the scene to talk with police. He told officers he had arranged through an internet app to meet someone in the restroom who agreed to allow him to film them for sexual gratification.

Mr. Kaufman said he believed the 17-year-old victim was the person because he was wearing clothes that matched what the “hook-up” was supposed to be wearing.

Police said Mr. Kaufman’s phone contained video showing the phone rising over the bathroom stall and showing the victim using the restroom.

After being read his rights, Mr. Kaufman admitted to police he had engaged in this kind of activity once in the past at another Walmart.

Mr. Kaufman is a district manager for Regis Corporation, which runs the salons in Walmart stores and other low-cost salons in Arizona and across the country.

He was booked into the Maricopa County Fourth Avenue Jail but was later released on his own recognizance.