Man accused of burglarizing medical offices in Scottsdale, Glendale

Police arrested a man who they believe is connected to multiple business burglaries in the Valley.

Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Scottsdale police responded to a suspicious person report at a business complex near Scottsdale Road and Greenway Parkway.

Police said the individual had been confronted and followed by an employee of another business property after he was seen wandering around inside a building without a reasonable explanation for being there.

Patrol officers responding to the call recognized the description of the person as matching that of a person wanted in connection with a number of commercial burglaries in Scottsdale and Glendale.

Officers located and arrested Gary Duckworth, 58, without incident Tuesday. He faces multiple counts of burglary.

Police found a brown leather satchel matching multiple surveillance photos.

According to court documents, Mr. Duckworth did not deny involvement in the office burglaries, although he stated he had no explanation why he was captured on camera.

Court documents state a suspect had broken into Feldhake & Associates Complete Dental Care Glendale in April and the employee office of the gift shop at Banner Thunderbird Medical Center in February.

In Scottsdale, a suspect burglarized Clear Dermatology in May and OrthoArizona in March. Both are near HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.

The items stolen included cash and electronic devices. They had a value of over $11,000, court documents state.

Police said Mr. Duckworth has an extensive criminal history in multiple states to include, theft, fraud, kidnapping and sex assault. Police said it appears he commits frequent burglaries to support himself.

He was jailed in lieu of a $2,500 bond.