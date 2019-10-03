Man accused of abusing 3-month-old son

A Phoenix man is facing multiple charges of child abuse after authorities discovered several injuries on a 3-month-old boy.

Aldo Yunior Jesus Rios-Perez, 21, was arrested Friday afternoon on four counts of child abuse.

Police said Mr. Rios-Perez injured his son by squeezing and shaking him, and doing some sort of blunt force trauma to the boy’s face.

The alleged incident happened Friday near the Glendale-Phoenix border at 43rd and Peoria avenues.

The child was taken to a Glendale hospital, where staff determined he had fractures of varying degrees to his skull, ribs, clavicle, and leg.

Mr. Rios-Perez told police he became frustrated at his son on Thursday because he was crying. He said he shook the boy while he was in his car seat and could hear the boy’s head hitting the side of the car seat.

Mr. Rios-Perez claimed he stopped his actions when realizing he was hurting the boy.

Then on Friday, Mr. Rios-Perez allegedly struck the boy on the mouth and then slapped him on the face, causing the boy to bleed.

Mr. Rios-Perez was jailed in lieu of a $150,000 cash-only bond with court dates Thursday and Oct. 8.