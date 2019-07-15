Macy’s employees help save woman who had heart attack at Glendale mall

Employees for Macy’s are being credited with helping save the life of a Valley woman who had a heart attack at a Glendale mall.

In a release, the Peoria Fire-Medical Department said they responded to Macy’s inside Arrowhead Towne Center on July 10 for a reported cardiac arrest.

Upon arrival, paramedics found Macy’s employees performing CPR on a woman in her 50s.

Peoria paramedics immediately took over CPR and provided full treatment while transporting Reba Mason to the nearest hospital. While en route to the hospital, Ms. Mason regained pulses and was able to breath on her own.

Ms. Mason is currently battling breast cancer.

“It is our belief that the CPR conducted by the employees of Macy’s saved Reba’s life,” Peoria Fire-Medical Captain Dave Lopez stated.

After leaving a doctor’s appointment, Ms. Mason stopped by Macy’s to shop for shoes. While at the store, she fell unconscious, officials said. Several managers, who had taken CPR lessons two months before, found Ms Mason without a pulse and not breathing. They then performed CPR.

“We are so proud of Princella, Rosy, Claudette and Amy, our Macy’s Arrowhead colleagues, for their quick action and heroism last week. We are especially grateful for Reba’s recovery,” stated Colleen Liard, store manager at Macy’s Arrowhead. “At Macy’s, our executives are trained in CPR specifically for situations such as this, and we are delighted that they were able to successfully put their training into practice.”

The Peoria Fire-Medical Department is recognizing those four employees Wednesday.

“Our hope is that by sending this message out, we will be encouraging other corporate offices, small businesses, and organizations large and small to learn CPR,” Peoria Fire stated in a release. “You never know when you might have a chance to save someone’s life.”

Ms. Mason has been a great help in the community, especially in the West Valley through her work with Reba’s Vision. The office of Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (AZ-08) recently presented the Surprise woman with Arizona’s District 8 Congressional Recognition at the Glendale Women’s Club.

Ms. Mason is the founder of Reba’s Vision, which provides free 3D digital mammograms to women in the West Valley. The organization also provides free wigs and other items to women in need as they fight their battle with breast cancer.

“About 1 in 8 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer,” Ms. Lesko stated. “Through Reba’s Vision, Reba is ensuring that women in the West Valley without health insurance have access to mammograms, which can detect cancer early — when it’s most treatable.

“Reba is a fighter herself, battling cancer since 2011, and making sure no woman goes through this alone. Thank you, Reba, for your service to women in our community.”