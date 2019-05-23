Lockdown at Luke AFB was due to search for suspect who jumped fence

Luke Air Force Base and a nearby school were on lockdown while deputies searched for a suspect who jumped a fence at the base.

The incident happened before noon Thursday around the Glendale base near Litchfield Road and Glendale Avenue.

According to Luke AFB on Twitter, the 56th SFS responded in coordination with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office when a suspect being pursued by MCSO jumped a perimeter fence at Luke.

However, the suspect has been apprehended and is in custody. No personnel were injured.

MCSO said the suspect was wanted for sexual assault.

In addition to the base, Luke Elementary School was on lockdown momentarily. However, the Dysart Unified School District tweeted the lockdown’s lifting before noon. No students were on campus since the school year for the district has ended.

MCSO did not immediately identify any suspects in the search.

The investigation is ongoing.

**UPDATE – as of 12:05pm ** LOCKDOWN LIFTED

The 56th SFS responded in coordination with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office when a suspect being pursued by MCSO jumped the Luke AFB perimeter fence.

The suspect has been apprehended and is in custody. No personnel were injured. — Luke Air Force Base (@LukeAFB) May 23, 2019