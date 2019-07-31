Lock boxes can save property damage in Sun City

By Rusty Bradshaw

Independent Newsmedia

Sun City residents can avoid property damage to their home with a fire department lock box if they have a medical emergency.

Volunteers with the Sun City Fire and Medical Department’s Lock Box program installed thousands of emergency medical lock boxes on homes in Sun City and more are available.

“In all the years we have been offering this program, you would think we would have installed one at every home,” said Jim Fox, Sun City fire inspector. “But we still have homes that do not have them.”

These access boxes are adjacent to the front entry door with a front door key inside. This allows Sun City Fire and Medical Department personnel to enter the residence in an emergency and the occupant is incapacitated, avoiding a forced entry situation resulting in property damage.

Residents who want a lock box installed, a duplicate of their house keys will need to be made and purchased in advance by the resident before they schedule an appointment. The lock box cost for this device is $65, payable to the Sun City Fire and Medical Department. To schedule an installation appointment, call the SCFMD administration office at 623-974-2321 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Installations will be done 8:30-11:30 a.m. Monday-Wednesday on a block schedule basis.

The boxes were in such demand and there were not enough volunteers to keep up that appointments were booked out for several months. However, additional volunteers, including firefighters and Sun City Posse members, helped SCFMD personnel catch up, according to Mr. Fox. Installation appointments are now booked out only one month.

For residents who need financial assistance to purchase a lock box, the Sun City Community Assistance Network has a program to provide a lock box and the installation cost to low-income residents living alone and who qualify under the terms of the Sun City CAN assistance agreement, according to Hugh Duncan, Sun City CAN board president.

Call 623-933-7530 to make an appointment to meet with a benefits assistance counselor and to apply for a free lock box.