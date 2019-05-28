Search continues for missing jet skier at Lake Pleasant

A man is missing and another is dead after a Memorial Day weekend that saw a jet skier fall underwater and never resurfacing while a swimmer drowned at Lake Pleasant.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man in his 40s who was jet skiing when he fell off his vehicle and went underwater around 2 p.m. Saturday.

The search has entered its fourth day Tuesday. Around 9 a.m. Monday, an MCSO dive team was on the water continuing search and recovery efforts on identified potential target areas.

All searches have ended with negative results, MCSO said.

“They are dealing with several obstacles to include extreme water depths and are using the resources available such as the ROV,” MCSO stated. “If a recovery is not made today (Monday), they will continue search and recovery efforts tomorrow morning at about the same time.”

Meanwhile, a man in his 20s drowned at Lake Pleasant Monday, according to reports. The man was swimming when he began to struggle and went underwater.

Authorities pulled him out and attempted live-saving efforts but the man was pronounced dead.