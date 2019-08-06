Intruder shoots at employee of senior living facility in Surprise

A man is in custody after allegedly trespassing onto a senior living facility in Surprise and shooting at an employee.

No one was struck during the incident, according to police and a spokesman for the facility.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. Friday at Fellowship Square Surprise, near Bell Road and Loop 303.

In an email, Sgt. Tim Klarkowski said the Surprise Police Department was investigating an incident where a suspect entered Fellowship Square and fired several rounds from a gun.

Court documents state a male with a handgun was jumping into backyards around 4:30 p.m Friday. Police were trying to locate him when they received a shots fired call at Fellowship Square. A resident there reported someone trying to enter their apartment.

In a statement from Ron Meritt, a spokesman for Fellowship Square, a male tried unsuccessfully to gain entrance to some of the independent living apartments. When confronted by an employee, the male displayed a weapon and fired at the employee before fleeing.

Mr. Meritt said the residents were in their apartments and out of the line of fire.

Surprise police responded quickly and located the suspect hiding under a truck at a nearby business, according to court documents. Police also recovered a weapon.

Police said the suspect started having medical issues unrelated to the incident and was taken to a Sun City West hospital.

The suspect is identified in court documents as Davarya Brown, 24. He admitted to jumping fences and trying to enter an apartment at Fellowship Square. Mr. Brown said he had been walking around when he came upon what he thought was a hotel.

When Mr. Brown saw the facility employee — whom he thought was a police officer — Mr. Brown said he had evil thoughts so he started to shoot and run away, court documents state.

Mr. Brown said he had been jumping over walls because some guys and a “dirty cop” were trying to kill him. He claimed he heard the “dirty cop” once inside Fellowship Square and started shooting.

Mr. Brown was released from the hospital Monday and was booked on eight counts of trespassing, four counts each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct, and one count each of criminal damage, prohibited possession and probation violation.

“We are very relieved that no harm came to our residents or employees,” Mr. Meritt said. “Accessing security within our community and with our resident’s [sic] input is something we do ongoing. The safety and security of our residents and staff is our number one concern so we are always looking at ways we can increase security in our community.”