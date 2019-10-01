Hit and run in Glendale leads to death of double amputee

A man is in custody in connection to a hit-and-run collision that resulted in a woman’s death.

Joe Mancera Jr., 26, is facing charges of leaving the scene of a collision and failure to stay.

Around 5:30 p.m. Friday, Glendale police said a pickup truck was involved in a collision with a woman in a wheelchair in a parking lot near 43rd and Glendale avenues.

Court documents state the truck was in reverse when it struck the wheelchair-bound woman, who was carrying grocery bags. The truck then fled the area. A witness said the male driver appeared to be on the phone when the collision happened.

Police said the woman and her wheelchair were dragged across the parking lot for six to eight feet.

Police said the woman was bleeding and had difficulty breathing. She had a broken mandible, ribs and spine, records state.

According to court documents, she died at the hospital early Saturday morning. Glendale police and a GoFundMe account identify the victim as Barbara Catherine Kurdinat, 78.

Jay Garcia, a pastor, had told Fox10 he had taken in Ms. Kurdinat about three years ago, as she had no family.

Police don’t state how Mr. Mancera was found, but he was arrested Monday night near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road.

His release orders state he was released on his own recognizance with court dates Oct. 15 and 21.