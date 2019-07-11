Goodyear teen with autism mistakenly left on school bus

First Responders

GOODYEAR (AP) — Police in Goodyear say an autistic teen mistakenly left on a bus in sweltering temperatures has been found.

Police spokeswoman Lisa Berry says the 16-year-old was one of several students who took the bus Tuesday morning.

After dropping off students at school, the driver parked the vehicle.

Exit procedures require a driver check every row of the bus for passengers. Ms. Berry says the bus driver failed to do so in this case.

Police were called around noon to Precious Home Services, a day care for disabled children, when the teen remained missing.

The teen was located on the bus and taken to the hospital for heat-related issues. A full recovery is expected.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.



