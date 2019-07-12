Goodyear teacher to be sentenced for sexual contact with boy

PHOENIX (AP) — A former elementary school teacher in a suburb of Phoenix is scheduled to be sentenced Friday for sexually abusing a 13-year-old student.

Authorities say Brittany Ann Zamora had multiple sexual encounters with the boy in a classroom at Las Brisas Academy in Goodyear and in her car during 2018.

They say some physical contact between Zamora, who was 27 years old at the time, and the sixth-grader occurred during class while other students were watching a video.

Zamora faces more than 40 years in prison for her guilty pleas to sexual conduct with a minor, attempted child molestation and public sexual indecency.