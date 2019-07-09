Goodyear police seek woman who fled fatal armed robbery attempt

Goodyear police continue to look for answers into a robbery attempt that turned deadly when a worker at a fireworks stand shot and killed a suspect.

Staffany Ulyssa Montenegro, 25, is a person of interest in an armed robbery attempt from the night of July 3 near Cotton Lane and Yuma Road.

Police said a male suspect brandished a weapon when trying to rob a fireworks stand, but a worker there shot him. Daniel Torres, 26, of Buckeye, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said Ms. Montenegro, who was initially a passenger in a suspect vehicle, fled from the scene in the vehicle and abandoned it in Phoenix, where it was recovered.

Anyone with information on the case can call the Goodyear Police Department at 623-932-1220.