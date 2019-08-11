Goodyear police arrest man tied to multiple Valley armed robberies

A man was arrested in connection with an investigation into eight armed robberies in the Valley over the last several months.

Between April 14 and July 21, the armed robberies have occurred in Goodyear, Avondale, Mesa, Surprise and Phoenix.

On April 14, Goodyear police responded to an armed robbery at O’Reilly Auto Parts, near Litchfield Road and Van Buren Street. Police said a suspect entered the store, pointed a handgun at multiple employees, forced them to the back of the store, and used zip ties to detain them. The suspect fled with the victims’ personal property and money from the store.

Over the course of three months, police said the suspect committed eight armed robberies which involved pointing a handgun at store employees, zip tying them and stealing money from the businesses.

During the armed robberies, the suspect took victims’ identifications and threatened them, saying he knew who they were and where they lived. The suspect also told the victims to lie and tell police that he was African American. The 19 victims in these cases range in age from 18 to 37.

Goodyear led the investigation with the help of agencies from the affected cities and Along with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, the FBI, El Mirage Police, and the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

Police established probable cause to arrest Dorian Cabrera, 42, of Goodyear, in connection to the string of robberies.

According to MCSO, he was booked on seven counts of armed robbery, kidnapping and burglary, and five counts of aggravated assault.

However, Goodyear police Officer Lisa Berry stated in an email that the charges Mr.Cabrera currently faces are for one of the eight armed robberies, at a Family Dollar in Avondale. The other seven are still under investigation.

Police said Mr. Cabrera was a previous employee of O’Reilly in Goodyear, the site of the first robbery in this series. Police believe the motive for these armed robberies was financial hardship.

Robbery Dates and Locations:

4/14- O’Reilly Auto Parts: 420 N. Litchfield Road, Goodyear

5/13- Auto Zone: 435 N. Litchfield Road, Goodyear

5/20- O’Reilly Auto Parts: 514 E. Southern Ave., Mesa

5/20- O’Reilly Auto Parts: 1110 S. Gilbert Road, Mesa

6/2- O’Reilly Auto Parts: 2609 S. 83rd Ave., Phoenix

6/17- Auto Zone: 13968 N. Reems Road, Surprise

7/14- Justice Clothing: 9945 W. McDowell Road, Avondale

7/21- Family Dollar: 725 N. Dysart Road, Avondale