Golfer nearly drowns trying to get golf ball from pond in Sun City

A golfer nearly drowned while trying to retrieve a golf ball from a pond in Sun City.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. Friday at the pond across from Palmbrook Country Club along Greenway Road near Cameo Drive.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said an elderly man was golfing when one of his golf balls fell in the pond. He went to retrieve the ball but fell into the pond.

Sgt. Calbert Gillett said another golfer rescued the man, who was then taken to the hospital, reportedly with life-threatening injuries.

Sgt. Bryant Vanegas said the man was believed to have been underwater about two minutes. The man is now alert and conscious.



