Glendale residents evacuated due to apartment fire

Glendale firefighters respond to an apartment fire near 69th and Olive avenues Tuesday afternoon. [Submitted photo]
First Responders

Glendale residents were evacuated from their apartment units after a fire broke out Tuesday afternoon near 69th and Olive avenues.

The resident of the affected unit is expected to be displaced, as might people in neighboring units due to water damage.



