Glendale residents evacuated due to apartment fire

Glendale residents were evacuated from their apartment units after a fire broke out Tuesday afternoon near 69th and Olive avenues.

The resident of the affected unit is expected to be displaced, as might people in neighboring units due to water damage.

Second story apartment fire with heavy smoke and fire when the crews arrived. New reports of a patient are just coming in. pic.twitter.com/mht0HUTFBW — Glendale Fire Dept. (@GlendaleFire) June 25, 2019