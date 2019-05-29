Glendale police seeks help IDing Arrowhead mall thief

Glendale police need help identifying a male suspect who stole $54,000 in iPhones and smart watches from Arrowhead Towne Center, at Bell Road and 75th Avenue, around 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 9.
Call 623-930-3000 with any information.
