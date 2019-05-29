Glendale police seeks help IDing Arrowhead mall thief Glendale police need help identifying a male suspect who stole $54,000 in iPhones and smart watches from Arrowhead Towne Center, at Bell Road and 75th Avenue, around 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 9. Call 623-930-3000 with any information. ** @GlendaleAZPD Needs Your Help** Do you know this person? He is involved in a the theft of $54,000 in iPhones / smart watches from Arrowhead Towne Center on 5/9/19 at 9am . If you recognize him or have any info please call GPD at 623-930-3000 pic.twitter.com/BAJJeVPkae — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) May 22, 2019

