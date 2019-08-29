Glendale police arrest suspect in assault of military member

Glendale police said numerous tips from the public led them to identify a suspect and three persons of interest in connection to the assault of a military member.

Ricky Soqui, 32, was arrested practically hours after Glendale police hosted a press conference with the mother of Adam McClure, an assault victim from Aug. 17 near 99th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Mr. Soqui faces charges of aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.

He has not made his initial appearance in court, according to a Maricopa County Superior Court spokeswoman.

PREVIOUS

Glendale police need the public’s help to identify a suspect in an aggravated assault that left a military member with life-threatening injuries.

Around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 17, Glendale patrol officers responded to the Denny’s near 99th Avenue and Camelback Road for calls of a fight.

Police said a confrontation had occurred inside a busy restaurant and continued outside into the parking lot.

Witnesses said the victim, identified as 27-year-old Adam McClure, was on the ground unconscious. They performed CPR on him until first responders arrived.

Mr. McClure was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains in the hospital as of Wednesday.

“I feel that I’ve been robbed of my son,” Adam’s mother, Lisa McClure, said at a press conference Wednesday morning.

She said her son had returned from a nine-month deployment from Afghanistan around Memorial Day. He has been on active duty in the Army and then with the National Guard. Upon returning from his second deployment, he started the process of joining the Border Patrol and had an interview scheduled Aug. 19.

Then Aug. 17 happened. Ms. McClure said her son was with friends at the Denny’s when an unknown man became agitated and aggressive towards Mr. McClure’s group. Mr. McClure and his friends decided to leave to avoid any escalation. However, it appears the unknown male followed them out and punched Mr. McClure in the head, knocking him unconscious to the ground. The alleged suspect continued punching Mr. McClure until his friends separated them.

The suspect and three other people left, possibly in a dark or red-colored SUV. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 20s or 30s, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, with short black hair, and forearm tattoos. He was wearing a red Arizona Cardinals shirt with long grey shorts and black sneakers. See photos below.

The persons of interest are a Hispanic male wearing a black tank top, jeans, and pink sneakers, with tattoos on his arms; a Caucasian female wearing a green dress; and a Hispanic or Caucasian female wearing a red dress.

Anyone with information on this case can call the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000 or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

Mr. McClure has had to undergo major brain surgery and other operations. He had been in the intensive care unit four days and was listed in critical condition.

While he has stabilized, Mr. McClure still suffers constant pain and cannot eat, stand, walk or shower without assistance.

Additional surgeries are ahead, as is major neurological therapy to relearn basic tasks.

“It is inconceivable to imagine that he would be a victim of such a heinous unprovoked crime here at home,” Ms. McClure said.

“Please come forward so our son can recover at peace, knowing this won’t happen to anyone else in the suspect’s path,” she added.