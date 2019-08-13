Glendale police officer out of the hospital after collision

A Glendale officer was released from a hospital after sustaining injuries in a collision.

Around 9 p.m. Friday, Glendale motorcycle Officer Francisco Martinez was traveling westbound on Bethany Home Road when he collided with a minivan that had pulled out in front of him as it was trying to turn left from 71st Avenue..

Mr. Martinez sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries from being thrown from his motorcycle. He was taken to the hospital but a spokesman on Monday said he has been released.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing, but alcohol is not being considered a factor. No citations have been issued.

Prior to leaving the hospital, Mr. Martinez was showered with multiple “thank you” and “get well” notes and goodie bags from local businesses.