Glendale police is getting a new chief after Rick St. John retires

Glendale will soon have a new chief of police after Rick St. John’s retirement.

In turn, Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps has appointed Chris Briggs as interim chief of police. Mr. Briggs has served as assistant chief of police since February 2016. He joined the department in 1992.

He replaces Mr. St. John, who retired after 23 years of service to Glendale.

“Chief Briggs has been instrumental in building the trust and confidence between our police officers and our residents,” Mr. Phelps stated in a release. “He has successfully led the department by personally living the mission, vision and values of the city.

“Chris has significant experience in nearly every area of policing, and we are fortunate to have someone who can continue the great work of the former chief, while bringing his own new ideas and viewpoints.”

Mr. Briggs’ most recent assignment was assistant chief, overseeing the Investigations and the Administrative Bureau, where he was responsible for criminal investigations, undercover operations, special events planning and operations, traffic, training, personnel management, planning and research, grants and the budget.

Throughout his career, he has worked in every division in the department, including Patrol, Criminal Investigations, the Professional Standards Unit and Special Operations, where he served in the capacity of detective, sergeant and lieutenant.

While in Special Operations, he planned events and contingency responses for events that included NFL and NHL games, Super Bowls, city events and Luke Air Force Base airshows.

As a commander, he led the Administration Division and the Gateway Patrol Division before being promoted to assistant chief.

“I am excited for this opportunity to work with our amazing leadership team to continue to build a police department that our community expects and deserves,” Mr. Briggs stated. “I will continue to implement increased training, new technologies and strategic initiatives we need to reduce crime and ensure a safe community for our residents, businesses and visitors.”

Mr. Briggs earned his Bachelor of Science degree in public administration from Ottawa University and attended the IACP Leadership in Police Organizations course. He has been married for 24 years and is the father of a son and daughter.