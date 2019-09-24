Glendale police investigate 4-year-old’s ‘suspicious’ death
File photo (Jacob Stanek/Independent Newsmedia)
GLENDALE (AP) — Police in Glendale are investigating the death of a young child, calling it suspicious.
They said officers were called to a home near 63rd and Maryland avenues around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday about an unresponsive child.
When police arrived on the scene, Glendale fire crews already was there and advised that the 4-year-old was a full code and would need immediate transport to a hospital.
The child was rushed to a hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.
Police haven’t released the child’s name or gender or any other details about the case.
Glendale Police
