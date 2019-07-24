Glendale police arrest suspect in Westgate area burglaries

An ASU student’s discovery when he bought set of golf clubs led to the identification of a serial burglar in the Westgate area of Glendale.

Glendale police said Garrett James Racicot, 27, was booked into jail on charges of burglary, robbery and trafficking stolen property.

Mr. Racicot is suspected of burglarizing multiple vehicles at hotels near Glendale and 95th avenues.

The first occurred between June 29 and 30, when a victim told police his rental vehicle was burglarized at a hotel along Coyotes Boulevard. Police learned the vehicle may have been left unsecured, and the burglar stole a golf club set worth about $4,800.

An Arizona State University student later contacted the victim, telling him and police that he had bought the clubs for $400 from Mr. Racicot.

The second incident occurred between July 4 and 5, when a suspect burglarized a vehicle at a hotel along Zanjero Boulevard. Police learned the suspect had stolen a backpack containing a laptop, a tablet, a wireless mouse, and work identification badges. Authorities found fingerprints on the vehicle matching those of Mr. Racicot, court documents state.

A third incident occurred July 12 at a hotel along Coyotes Boulevard, where Mr. Racicot allegedly struggled with a victim over vehicle keys. A Glendale officer was in the parking garage when he heard the commotion. Mr. Racicot fled from the officer but was eventually arrested.

The victim told police Mr. Racicot was going through his vehicle when he approached him.

Police said Mr. Racicot was booked that day for burglary, but the case apparently was turned down by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

However, on Tuesday, Glendale police searched Mr. Racicot’s home in Peoria, finding multiple items stolen in the second incident.

Police again arrested Mr. Racicot. He admitted to the burglaries and selling the golf clubs to the ASU student. He reportedly bought drugs with the $400.

Mr. Racicot was on felony probation and was booked into jail in lieu of a $10,000 bond.