By Steve Stockmar

Independent Newsmedia

There’s never a bad time to meet the men and women who patrol our communities and keep us safe.

Coffee with a Cop goes 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21 at Desert Rose Steakhouse, 6729 N. 57th Drive.

Residents can gather with neighbors and Glendale police officers for coffee and conversation. No agenda or speeches. Just a chance to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know the officers.