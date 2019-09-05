Glendale officer resigns before facing firing over use of force

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Glendale say one of their officers has resigned before he could be fired after an investigation into alleged use of force.

They say Officer Joshua Carroll was found to be in violation of department policy while making an arrest of a man on June 13.

The police department on Wednesday released Mr. Carroll’s body camera footage of the arrest, which showed him hitting the man in the head with a stun gun.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police officials reviewed the incident and removed Mr. Carroll from uniformed patrol duties.

Following the Use of Force Board review and the Professional Standard Unit’s investigation, police say a recommendation was made to fire Mr. Carroll.

But police say Mr. Carroll resigned from the department, effective last Saturday.

He is the second Glendale officer to come under scrutiny for recent actions, following Officer Matthew Schneider in the 2017 stun gun incident in which he allegedly kicked a man in the groin and stunned him in the testicles. A lawsuit has since been filed in that case.