Glendale man gets prison in child sex crimes case

PHOENIX (AP) — A Glendale man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual conduct with a minor and attempted child molestation.

Judge Susanna Pineda sentenced Keith Harrington Tuesday, May 14 after his plea Feb. 28. Mr. Harrington had been accused of molesting teenage girls in 2017 at a Phoenix group home where he worked.

Phoenix police said a teen girl accused Mr. Harrington in February 2017 of offering to pay her to wear short clothing and dance for him.

Police reports said Mr. Harrington also offered the girl marijuana, clothes and a cellphone in exchange for sex. In July 2017, another teen accused Mr. Harrington of offering her marijuana for sex and sexually assaulting her in the group home.

That led to Mr. Harrington’s arrest.