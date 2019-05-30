Glendale man extradited from Colorado faces murder charge

A Glendale man extradited from Colorado is facing a first-degree murder charge and may be connected to a homicide that occurred last month in the West Valley.

Karriem Seymour, 52, was extradited Wednesday from El Paso County Jail in Colorado to Maricopa County.

He is being charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

While his Form IV documents do not detail the crimes he is alleged to have committed, the offense date is listed as April 6, 2019 and his listed residence is near 59th and Olive avenues in Glendale.

While not yet confirmed, he may be tied to a Glendale homicide that occurred that same day.

Glendale police on April 8 said it was investigating the death of Damon Odell Frye, 31, who was shot outside an apartment complex the night of April 6 near that same intersection. He and an unknown suspect had been arguing in the courtyard area while having a barbecue.

The suspect fled in a vehicle. Mr. Frye died at the hospital.

In an April 8 release, Glendale police said a crime bulletin may be created and distributed in order to ask the community for help. However, the agency also stated certain information was being withheld as detectives continued to review evidence and follow up on leads.

Glendale police have been contacted regarding a possible connection.

Mr. Seymour was jailed in lieu of a $1 million bond. He has an arraignment hearing June 6.