Glendale crews rescue man in distress from fire

Glendale and Phoenix crews saved a man from a burning apartment after they found him in respiratory distress.

Crews from Glendale and Phoenix fire departments arrived on scene of an apartment fire early Thursday morning near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road.

They quickly searched the small apartment while the fire was still burning and found a man in respiratory distress.

Crews removed him from the apartment and handed him to a standby crew that provided medical treatment. However, the man went into respiratory arrest and was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

While the man received help, the remaining crews continued extinguishing the fire until containment.

No injuries were reported outside of the occupant of the apartment. The cause is under investigation.

Glendale Fire Department spokeswoman Ashley Losch said the man was last known to be in stable condition.

“While he remains intubated to protect his airway, he is showing signs of improvement,” she stated in an email. “The rapid response and impeccable treatment given by both Glendale and Phoenix Fire saved this man’s life.”